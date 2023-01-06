January 6, 2022 - Zunzi's will host its first ZUNZIFEST! of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Savannah-based restaurant, known for its award-winning sandwiches and located at 236 Drayton St., invites members of its text community to join them for a free Conquistador or Rising Sun Sandwich (vegan upon request). Zunzi’s will also donate 26% of sales during this month’s ZUNZIFEST! to Coastal Pet Rescue.
Zunzi’s invites text community members to come to Zunzi’s to receive a free sandwich from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To join Zunzi’s text community and receive a link for more details about ZUNZIFEST!, text “ZUNZIFEST!” to 912-207-7551. On the morning of ZUNZIFEST!, guests will receive a code to show the team upon arrival. Zunzi’s will close early at 3 p.m. for a special appreciation party for the Zunzi’s team.
“We’re excited to host our first ZUNZIFEST! of 2023 and support our furry friends at Coastal Pet Rescue,” said Zunzi’s owner Chris Smith. “We invite our guests to join us in helping this amazing nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of homeless, abused and neglected dogs and cats in Savannah and surrounding areas.”
Zunzibar, located in the same building as Zunzi’s, is joining in on the excitement. The bar, open until 3 p.m., also will contribute 26% of proceeds Coastal Pet Rescue. During the winter months, ZUNZIFEST! coincides with Zunzibar’s transformation into a fresh-off-the-slopes ski lodge experience. Through mid-February, guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations and winter-themed drinks and shot-skis along with Zunzi’s chicken wings and a selection of Frostbites including peri-peri cheese dip and Slaap chips (tortilla chips with choice of toppings). Reservations can be made online.
