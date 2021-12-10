December 10, 2021 - Makeready, a hotel, restaurant and retail operator and management company, recently announced that Javier Hernandez has been named executive chef for the food and beverage program at Savannah-based, The Alida, which includes Rhett. Hernandez joins the group after serving as chef de cuisine of Lounges at JW Marriott in Savannah. 

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Chef Hernandez to the team at Makeready and The Alida,” says Justin Fields, Senior Vice President, Food and Beverage at Makeready. “We look forward to the continued growth of Rhett’s culinary team under the helm of Chef Hernandez as his wealth of knowledge and experience will continue to support the exceptional dining experience.”
 
As executive chef, Hernandez will be responsible for The Alida’s overall culinary program which includes Rhett, the hotel’s signature restaurant, The Lost Square, Savannah hot spot roof top bar, The Trade Room, the only whisky bar in Savannah, pool bar and in-room dining. Hernandez will also oversee Rhett’s impactful Young Guns program and continue to cultivate a creative environment for growth and mentorship for the culinary team by showcasing their work through the initiative. Responsibilities will include the hiring and training of all culinary staff, budget creation and management, and development and oversight of menus.
 
“I am truly thrilled to be joining Makeready and the incredible team already in place at The Alida,” says Javier Hernandez. “I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the overall food and beverage program while maintaining the high standard currently that currently exists.”
 
Hernandez joins Makeready with more than 13 years of experience in the culinary industry. Hernandez joins The Alida from the Lounges at JW Marriott where he served as chef de cuisine leading their food and beverages efforts for three hotel lounges, in addition to maintaining budgets and hiring and training of all culinary staff. Additionally, Hernandez’s experience in the culinary industry extends through his senior roles where he previously served as sous chef for Compass Group which included The Hive and SCAD, sous chef for Savannah Spirts Chop House, sous chef for Savannah Quarters Country Club and banquet chef for Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort.

