October 13, 2020 - Jeanne McMillan, Visitor Information Specialist with Official Guides of Savannah (OGS), has been awarded the Coastal Concierge Certification by The Tourism Leadership Council (TLC) of Savannah. This six-week course enables participants to learn and develop new skills and keep up to date with the changes in guest expectations, which is especially important during these challenging times for tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TLC developed this course for concierges, front desk personnel and those who work on the front-line in the tourism industry.
“OGS is a long-standing member of the TLC and we are thrilled and proud that Jeanne has earned this distinction,” said OGS CEO DeAnne Mitchell. “The more we can positively impact a visitor’s experience the better. First impressions do count, and we want to ensure all visitors enjoy Savannah so much that they’ll want to stay longer, come back and tell their family and friends about our treasured city.”
McMillan, along with her Coastal Concierge Association classmates, was presented with her certification at the TLC’s September meeting. McMillan serves as one of the most visible team members of OGS. She delivers clients’ brochures to area hotels and inns and communicates daily with concierges and front-line staff. For more information about Official Guides of Savannah please visit www.savguides.com.
