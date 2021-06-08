June 8, 2021 - The Mansion on Forsyth Park recently announced that hospitality industry veteran Jeff DeBoissiere has joined the hotel as their new Director of Food and Beverage. In his new position, DeBoissiere oversees all food and beverage operations at 700 Drayton restaurant, 700 Kitchen Cooking School and Bösendorfer Lounge as well as banquets, catering, afternoon tea and special events at the popular Kessler Collection property.
“We’re delighted to welcome Jeff to The Mansion on Forsyth Park and know he shares our commitment to upholding the Kessler Collection’s luxury service standards,” said The Mansion on Forsyth Park’s General Manager Kathryn Day. “Jeff’s years of experience and award-winning leadership are a great asset to our team and will be instrumental to the development of innovative new food and beverage experiences our guests are sure to enjoy.”
An accomplished, award-winning food and beverage professional, DeBoissiere brings more than a decade of experience to his position at The Mansion on Forsyth Park. He previously served as the Director of Restaurants and Bars at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Ga.; Director of Food and Beverage Outlets at The Fairmont Washington, D.C.; and Food and Beverage Manager for The St. Regis Georgetown in Washington, D.C.
Earlier in his career, DeBoissiere managed elite food and beverage operations at The Ritz-Carlton hotels in Miami; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Charlotte, N.C., where he won several Five Star Awards for outstanding service. Before joining The Mansion on Forsyth Park, he served as an Associate Store Team leader at Whole Foods Market in Savannah, Ga., where he managed all aspects of the store’s high-volume operation and led a team of 170 employees.
In 2019, DeBoissiere was named Leader of the Year and Leader of the Quarter at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Ga. He has also earned numerous top honors for his exceptional leadership at luxury hotels and won a Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 Award in Wines & Spirits.
Originally from Alexandria, Va., DeBoissiere earned a B.S. in Food Service Management with concentrations in Beverage Service Management and Entertainment Management from Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, N.C. in 2012. A Certified Dining Room Associate by the Federation of Dining Room Professionals (FDRP), DeBoissiere is also TIPS Alcohol certified, ServSafe certified and ServSafe Alcohol certified. He currently resides in Savannah, Ga.
