May 9, 2023 - Outside Brands has appointed Jennifer Messier as their new Director of Risk Management and Strategy.
Messier spent 13 years as the General Manager of Runaway Hill Inn and Restaurant on Harbour Island, Bahamas. There she managed all aspects of the hotel's operations to create unforgettable experiences for guests, including managing guest relations, reservations, maintenance, revenue management, and employee development. She then started working for Outside Brands initially as the Director of Special Projects, working with the administration team to implement Paylocity and upgrade Cyber Security protocols. Messier’s new role at Outside Brands involves developing and implementing risk management programs throughout the company to ensure that risk factors are considered in the strategic planning process as well as daily decision making. Safety is a core value at Outside Brands to protect our employees and clients.
