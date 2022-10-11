October 11, 2022 - Zunzi’s, the 18-year-old fast-casual concept known for its award-winning sandwiches, has announced the addition of Joanne Anderson to the Zunzi’s team as director of franchising. In this role, she is charged with overseeing the development and daily operations of franchise locations for Zunzi’s and its sister beach-bar concept Zunzibar as they expand in select markets across the Southeast.

“Joanne brings a unique background in both franchising and marketing that couldn’t be better suited to Zunzi’s as we begin rolling out in new markets,” says Zunzi’s owner Chris Smith. “On top of all that, she’s a perfect fit with our mission statement and our drive to deliver a fast-casual experience that makes our fans, team members, and franchise partners say ‘SHIT YEAH!’”

