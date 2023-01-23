January 23, 2022 - The Kimpton Brice has announced the appointment of JohnAngelo Cole as Executive Chef to its dining team. In this role, Cole manages culinary operations for the 145-room hotel and its on-site restaurant, Pacci Italian Kitchen + Bar – located on the ground floor peeking out into the cozy courtyard and Secret Garden, serving Italian-inspired dishes. With nearly 15-years of experience and a passion for fresh ingredients, JohnAngelo aims to elevate the existing cuisine and further the growth of Savannah’s booming food scene.
“We’re excited about the diverse culinary background Chef JohnAngelo brings to Pacci,” said Eric Enriquez, Director of Sales. “With years of industry expertise, Cole’s authentic Italian cooking style and creative touches will elevate our hotel’s food and beverage to an even greater level of style and service.”
The Kimpton Brice welcomes JohnAngelo from his position as Executive Chef at New Realm Brewing Company where he was one of the leaders opening the new restaurant and distillery located in the heart of Savannah. Chef Cole’s impressive resume also touts time spent as Executive Chef at Kessler Collections, working his way from line level cook to Executive Chef for what was known at the time as the "Crown jewel of Savannah.” Originally from Rhode Island, JohnAngelo comes from a large Italian family where he spent most of his time in the kitchen with his mom, father, and grandmother cooking large dinners. Starting at the young age of 15 years old washing dishes and making pizza dough in Julio's Italian restaurant in North Province, he later went on to earn a scholarship to Johnson & Wales University and obtained his A.S. in culinary arts. Throughout his established career, Chef Cole has proven his ability to create extraordinary dishes with an international flare, manage kitchen and staff, and exceed guest expectations.
Sitting next to a stunning line of ancient live oaks dripping in Spanish moss, lies The Kimpton Brice Hotel, located on the northeastern edge of the historic district and just a cobblestone’s throw away from the renowned River Street. Housed in a three-story building dating to the 1860s, the 145-room property is imbued with the hotel brand’s distinctive, whimsical style including a brick courtyard strung with lights {referred to as the Secret Garden} and meandering bookshelves arranged by color — a nod to Savannah’s literary roots. Located on the ground-floor, guests are transported to Italy at Pacci Italian Kitchen + Bar serving Italian-inspired dishes, from coffee and pastries in the morning to tortellini and espresso-rubbed ribeye for dinner. The Kimpton Brice Hotel exudes southern hospitality with its long list of amenities including the sparkling outdoor pool, nearly 6,000 square feet of eclectic meeting space, a 24-hour fitness center, cherry-red cruiser bikes for tooling around town and so much more.
To learn more about The Kimpton Brice, visit www.bricehotel.com or call (912) 238-1200, and for more information on Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, visit www.kimptonhotels.com or call 888) 211-9874.
