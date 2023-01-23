January 23, 2022 - The Kimpton Brice has announced the appointment of JohnAngelo Cole as Executive Chef to its dining team. In this role, Cole manages culinary operations for the 145-room hotel and its on-site restaurant, Pacci Italian Kitchen + Bar – located on the ground floor peeking out into the cozy courtyard and Secret Garden, serving Italian-inspired dishes. With nearly 15-years of experience and a passion for fresh ingredients, JohnAngelo aims to elevate the existing cuisine and further the growth of Savannah’s booming food scene.

“We’re excited about the diverse culinary background Chef JohnAngelo brings to Pacci,” said Eric Enriquez, Director of Sales. “With years of industry expertise, Cole’s authentic Italian cooking style and creative touches will elevate our hotel’s food and beverage to an even greater level of style and service.”

