July 12, 2023 - The City of Savannah’s Revenue Department will host three public meetings to share information regarding the impacts of recent changes to City ordinances relating to alcohol sales on alcohol establishments, alcohol licensees and consumers. Information on these revisions is particularly important for the owners and operators of establishments that sell alcohol, as there are some adjustments to how those businesses must operate. Interested parties are welcome at any of the following sessions:
- July 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC), 425 Pennsylvania Ave.
- July 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center, 305 Fahm St.
- July 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Chatham Library Auditorium, 14097 Abercorn St.
