July 14, 2022 - Savannah is once again ranked as one of the top five of fifteen U.S. cities in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards Readers' survey for 2022. The results were announced this week and will appear in their October issue.
The 2022 results feature more than 100 lists, including the top 100 hotels, best domestic airlines, national and international cities, airports, islands, and more.
Savannah has appeared on several of these lists, starting with number four on “The 15 Best Cities in the United States” and first place for Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in the “Top 10 Best Domestic Airports” category. Savannah is also prominent in a hotel category of its own - “Top 5 Best Hotels in Savannah,” of which readers voted for the Alida, Perry Lane, Mansion on Forsyth, JW Marriott Plant Riverside District, and The Bohemian as their top picks.
Pleased with this news, Visit Savannah President Joseph Marinelli adds: “Year after year, Savannah continues to be one of the highest-ranked visitor destinations in the U.S. by the readers of Travel + Leisure, and that is the case again this year. This is especially gratifying as we emerge in a post-pandemic world. Now with an expanding convention center, air service that continues to grow, and a constantly evolving culinary, retail, and lodging scene, Savannah and Chatham County are well-poised to continue to attract visitors from around the country, and around the world, for what promises to be a very bright future.”
Reaching an audience of more than 30 million, Travel + Leisure is a preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content. Click here to view the list of the top 15 U.S. cities.
