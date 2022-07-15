July 15, 2022 - Sips at the Station announced the line-up of nonprofit partners to be featured during the events’ remaining 2022 schedule. Taking place the third Tuesday of each month, this business networking fundraiser is held at Ardsley Station, 102 E. Victory Drive, from 5:30-7 pm. Sips at the Station is hosted by Simply Savannah Marketing, Ardsley Station, and Savannah Master Calendar.
Events remaining in 2022:
July 19, benefiting Fight the War Within
August 16, benefiting Future Minds Literacy
September 20, benefiting Savannah Speech and Hearing
October 18, benefiting Habitat for Humanity
November 15, benefiting Shelter from the Rain
Guests are asked to make a minimum donation of $10 to the selected nonprofit organization; additional donations can also be made through the purchase of raffle tickets, 100% of both sales go to the nonprofit beneficiary. Sips at the Station offers guests an opportunity to meet other business professionals, sample hors d’oeuvres prepared by the award-winning culinary team at Ardsley Station, sip specialty cocktails, enjoy live music, as well as the chance to win great raffle prizes.
Tyler Kopkas, co-owner of Ardsley Station, stated, “Our team is honored to partner with other Savannah business owners to help different nonprofits in our community and be part of connecting so many people in our area.”
Additional information can be found on the Sips at the Station Facebook page and through Eventbrite.
