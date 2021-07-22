July 22, 2021 – The Savannah City Council approved a number of new alcohol licenses, at various hearings within the council meeting, but delayed a decision for a new license in the Starland District until a neighborhood association meeting can be held.
Council approved a Class C (Beer, Wine) Alcohol License with Sunday Sales to Tod Whitaker for Wright Square Cafe, A Restaurant at 21 W. York Street, located between Whitaker St. and Bull St. in District 2. No Concerns were noted by the Savannah Police Department or the Neighborhood Association in the area. No Issues with Littering or Loitering have been recorded, either.
The Council agreed to a continuation until August 12 of a requested approval for a Class C (Beer, Wine)(By the Drink) and Class A (Wine)(Caterer) Alcohol License to Robert Evangelista for Bellwether House, a Hotel at 211 E. Gaston St., located between Abercorn and Lincoln St. in District 2.
No concerns were reported by the Savannah Police Dept., but the applicant has agreed to meet with the neighborhood association to discuss neighborhood concerns prior to the City Council’s Aug. 12 meeting.
The Council approval a Class C (Liquor, Beer, Wine)(By the Drink) Alcohol License with Sunday Sales to Daniel Bathon III for the Phoenix, a Restaurant at 1006 E. Broad St. Between E. Waldburg St. and E. Bolton St. in District 2. No Concerns by Savannah Police Department were noted. The “Neighbor Agreement” was signed by the neighborhood association and the applicant.
Council also approved a Class E (Beer, Wine)(By the Package) Alcohol License to Mark Johnson for Tru by Hilton Savannah Airport, a Hotel at 90 Stephen W. Green Dr. Between I-95 and Clyde Martin Dr. in District 1. No concerns by Savannah Police Department or Issues with Littering or Loitering at the location have been reported. There is no active neighborhood association in that area.
Zoning Changed to Allow New Alcohol Permit in Starland District
A zoning hearing was also delayed on the petition of Atty. Dana Braun (Agent) on behalf of 42/43 LLC (Owner) for a Special Use Permit to Allow Alcohol Sales by the Drink in Association with a Restaurant at 9 West 43rd Street (PIN 20074 24002), in the Starland District in Aldermanic District 2. (File No. 21-002668-ZA). The MPC recommended approval with conditions that the hours of operations will be from 7a.m. to 10 p.m., and that there be overflow parking for a minimum of five spaces.
