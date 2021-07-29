July 29, 2021 - Plant Riverside District was recently honored by the Congress for the New Urbanism, the Urban Land Institute and Historic Savannah Foundation for excellence in urban design and historic preservation.
“Seeing Plant Riverside District come to life after many years of hard work has been incredibly rewarding, but receiving recognition from these prestigious global, national and local organizations truly an honor,” said Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “I’m delighted that Plant Riverside District is being recognized for transforming an abandoned power plant along the riverfront into Savannah’s premier Entertainment District.”
Plant Riverside District received the following awards and accolades:
- Congress for the New Urbanism: 2021 Charter Awards Grand Prize Winner. The Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU) selected Plant Riverside District as the 2021 Charter Awards Grand Prize Winner for exemplifying how New Urbanism is making a positive impact on communities. The CNU Charter Awards are the world’s preeminent honor for excellence for urban design, placemaking and community building. For the 2021 Charter Awards, a jury of distinguished designers, architects, planners and scholars reviewed 87 projects across three categories, identifying exceptional projects that support the public realm and create places people love.
- Urban Land Institute: 2021 Americas Awards for Excellence Finalist. The Urban Land Institute (ULI), the world’s oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts, honored Plant Riverside District as one of 23 finalists in the ULI’s 2021 Americas Awards for Excellence, which is widely recognized as one of the real estate industry’s most prestigious award programs. The 23 finalists, including a wide range of projects in the United States, Canada and Mexico, were recognized for the full development process of each project and were identified for outstanding development efforts in private, public and nonprofit sectors.
- Historic Savannah Foundation: 2021 Preservation Award Winner. Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution dedicated to saving buildings, places and stories that define Savannah’s past, present and future, honored Plant Riverside District during National Preservation Month. In a virtual ceremony, Plant Riverside District was named a 2021 Preservation Award Winner. This award was presented to local projects based on three criteria: the project’s quality and degree of difficulty; example of good preservation practices in pioneering or unusual ways; and measurable or demonstrable impact on the community.
Visit www.plantriverside.com for more information.
