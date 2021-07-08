July 8, 2021 - Neapolitan-inspired Pizzeria Vittoria commemorates its second anniversary at the Starland Yards this July through a month-long fundraiser in support of fellow independent restaurants.
July 8 - Pizzeria Vittoria Celebrates Anniversary with "Open For Good" Fundraiser
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
In recognition of the challenges that independent restaurants across the country continue to face, Chef/Owner Kyle Jacovino is donating a portion of proceeds from the month to the James Beard Foundation's "Open For Good" campaign. Through the initiative, the Foundation is committed to helping restaurants survive the COVID-19 crisis, rebuild better, and thrive in the long term. To support the cause, Jacovino + team are introducing special pizzas and collaborative offerings throughout the month, including a specialty pie showcasing sustainable Italian ingredients from Gustiamo, an independent Bronx-based market and purveyor run by a first generation Italian dedicated to sourcing from small farmers. The Gustiamo "Marinara Pizza" features three types of organic tomatoes, garlic, Caciocavallo ”Sicilian cheese” and a drizzle of anchovy oil aged in wooden barrels.
Guests can also support the "Open For Good" fundraiser through purchases of anniversary shirts + tote bags designed by local artist Raphael Wolf, as well as a soon-to-debut collaboration Two Tides anniversary beer. For live updates on the specials and programming taking place at the Starland Yards, follow along @vittoriasavannah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- DR. SHEANA RICHARDSON named executive director of Savannah Speech and Hearing Center
- July 8 - Metro Savannah Rotary announces new president and board for 2021/2022
- TYLER VAUGHN joins Thomas & Hutton
- KATIE KERNEY joins Parker's as Chief People Officer
- July 6 - Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Chatham County as Elsa Approaches the United States
- June 30 - Savannah Jazz Festival announces lineup for 2021 event
- July 5 - Chatham County Police Department warns public of phone scam
- July 5 - Greenbriar Children's Center awarded Community Transformation Grant
- July 5 - $50,000 Awarded to Healthy Savannah for Health + Wellness Transformation in Eastside Neighborhood
- July 6 - Chatham County Police Department adds online Records Requests to streamline process
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.