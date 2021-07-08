Photo Jun 30, 1 26 23 PM.jpg

The Gustiamo "Marinara Pizza" features three types of organic tomatoes, garlic, Caciocavallo ”Sicilian cheese” and a drizzle of anchovy oil aged in wooden barrels. Photo © Mike Schalk

July 8, 2021 - Neapolitan-inspired Pizzeria Vittoria commemorates its second anniversary at the Starland Yards this July through a month-long fundraiser in support of fellow independent restaurants. 

In recognition of the challenges that independent restaurants across the country continue to face, Chef/Owner Kyle Jacovino is donating a portion of proceeds from the month to the James Beard Foundation's "Open For Good" campaign. Through the initiative, the Foundation is committed to helping restaurants survive the COVID-19 crisis, rebuild better, and thrive in the long term. To support the cause, Jacovino + team are introducing special pizzas and collaborative offerings throughout the month, including a specialty pie showcasing sustainable Italian ingredients from Gustiamo, an independent Bronx-based market and purveyor run by a first generation Italian dedicated to sourcing from small farmers. The Gustiamo "Marinara Pizza" features three types of organic tomatoes, garlic, Caciocavallo ”Sicilian cheese” and a drizzle of anchovy oil aged in wooden barrels.
 
Guests can also support the "Open For Good" fundraiser through purchases of anniversary shirts + tote bags designed by local artist Raphael Wolf, as well as a soon-to-debut collaboration Two Tides anniversary beer. For live updates on the specials and programming taking place at the Starland Yards, follow along @vittoriasavannah.

