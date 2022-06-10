June 10, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation will host Melanie Bowden Simón, a local publicist, journalist, and best-selling author, as the next presenter in the “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. Her presentation, on the legacy of Leopold’s Ice Cream and the role it has played in the city’s history, is set for Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Simón will talk about the lives of the Leopold brothers and their family in Savannah between 1901 and 2019, including renowned ice cream maker and film producer Stratton Leopold. Simón’s second book, “Leopold's Ice Cream: A Century of Tasty Memories 1919-2019,” includes an intimate look at the history of a growing Southern city through two world wars and in modern times through the lens of the Leopold family and their local business. The book also explores Georgia’s early film history, which was a catalyst for today’s multibillion-dollar industry.It placed as a finalist in four 2020 International Book Awards, including the categories of Biography, Business, General History and U.S. History.
Simón’s first book, “La Americana: A Memoir,” was deemed "a fascinating and important read" by NPR and named one of the "21 Best Nonfiction Books of Summer 2016" by Bustle. La Americana is currently in development for a feature film with Stratton Leopold, who serves as the executive producer. Simón is a frequent guest speaker at festivals and lecture series where she discusses Cuba, culture, and writing.
“Melanie’si nsight into how one of Savannah’s legendary family-owned businesses shaped the local landscape and played a role in the city’s culture and development is fascinating," HSF Education and Research Associate, Kimberly Newbold said. “We’re excited to welcome her as part of our lecture series and to hear more about the fascinating journey that led the Leopold family to where they are now.”
Simón’s lecture, held HSF’s headquarters at 321 E. York St., is free for HSF members and $10 for non-members. The lecture will begin at 6 p.m.with a pre-lecture gathering at 5:30 p.m. to socialize and enjoy a glass of wine. Members may RSVP for the June 16th lecture by emailing Kimberly Newbold at knewbold@myhsf.org. The $10 nonmember registration fee can be paid by visiting HSF’s website, www.myhsf.org.
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. HSF continues to build capacity within its operations, secure new financial resources, improve its image and visibility, and increase public policy efforts to protect Savannah’s historic districts.
