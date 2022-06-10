June 10, 2022 - Zunzi’s, the fast-casual restaurant known for its South African-inspired sandwiches, bowls, and salads, is hosting its next Zunzifest! on Tuesday, June 14. During this one-of-a-kind event, members of Zunzi’s text community are invited to go to the side pick-up window at Zunzi’s, located at 236 Drayton St., to receive a free regular Conquistador or Rising Sun sandwich (vegan upon request) from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. This month, Zunzi’s is donating 26% of sales to First City Pride Center.
Zunzibar, located in the same building as Zunzi’s, also is getting in on the action. Zunzi’s beach bar-themed sister concept will be open until 5 p.m. with 26% of proceeds also going to First City Pride Center.
“For fans who have not experienced Zunzifest!, it’s our most exciting event of the month,” says Zunzi’s owner Chris Smith. “We not only get to give back to our community by providing free sandwiches and showing our team some love, but we also get to raise money for a worthy cause. In June, we are supporting First City Pride Center and its mission to meet the needs for safety, empowerment, education, and wellbeing of Greater Savannah’s LGBTQIA+ community.
The full menus at Zunzi’s and Zunzibar will be available for walk-up guests who are not a member of Zunzi’s text community. To join Zunzi’s text community and receive a link, text “Zunzifest!” to 912-207-7551. Zunzi’s and Zunzibar will close early at 5 p.m. on June 14, to say “thank you” to its team members with a team party.
For more information, photos and menus, visit zunzis.com.
