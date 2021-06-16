June 16, 2021 - Global Traveler recently announced the winners of its ninth Leisure Lifestyle Awards, and Savannah was recognized as the “Best Weekend Destination in North America” for the second consecutive year.
“On behalf of the hospitality and tourism industry here in Savannah, we are again thrilled to be named Best Weekend Destination in North America by the readers and viewers of Global Traveler,” says Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah. “The Savannah visitor experience brings together the best of history, architecture, coastal cuisine and genuine Southern hospitality, which all gel nicely to present the ideal long weekend.”
Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.
“Visitors to Savannah tell us they return multiple times so that they can enjoy all that our destination has to offer,” says Marinelli. “From the unique shops of City Market to the detailed walking and trolley tours, to the beaches of Tybee Island, our city meets all the needs of the weekend warrior and keeps them coming back again and again.
