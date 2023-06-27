June 27, 2023 - Zunzi’s + Zunzibar, the Savannah-based sister brands with locations in Savannah, Tybee Island, and Atlanta, are hosting ZUNZIFEST! on Tuesday, July 11 to benefit Marine Reach Global.

Members of Zunzi’s + Zunzibar’s text community are invited to stop by any location to receive a free regular Conquistador or a vegan option upon request from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 

