June 27, 2023 - Zunzi’s + Zunzibar, the Savannah-based sister brands with locations in Savannah, Tybee Island, and Atlanta, are hosting ZUNZIFEST! on Tuesday, July 11 to benefit Marine Reach Global.
Members of Zunzi’s + Zunzibar’s text community are invited to stop by any location to receive a free regular Conquistador or a vegan option upon request from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
“We are excited to announce that we have revamped ZUNZIFEST! to provide even larger donations to our nonprofit partners,” says Chris Smith, owner of Zunzi’s + Zunzibar. “Instead of donating a portion of proceeds from just one day, we will now donate 1% of all sales from the previous quarter, giving us a much wider window to promote, raise money, and deliver a more significant impact.”
Zunzi’s + Zunzibar have been raising funds for Marine Reach Global since April and will present a check on July 11 to help the nonprofit further its mission of promoting the Gospel of Jesus Christ by providing medical care, construction, supplies distribution, and community and education outreach to overseas communities in need.
ZUNZIFEST! will celebrate its community with free sandwiches and its team with an appreciation party. Zunzibar, the beach-themed bar with locations in the same building as Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah and a standalone store on Tybee Island, will be offering all of its usual signature cocktails and drink specials during ZUNZIFEST!.
To join the text community and receive a link for more details about ZUNZIFEST!, text “ZUNZIFEST!” to 912-207-7551. On the morning of ZUNZIFEST!, guests will receive a code to show the team upon arrival. All locations will close early at 3 p.m. for a special appreciation party for their teams.
