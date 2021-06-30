June 30, 2021 - Officials from the Korn Ferry Tour and HNS Sports Group have announced that the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, an official event on the Korn Ferry Tour, contested annually at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia, is now owned and operated by HNS Sports Group, an Ohio based LLC specializing in golf.
HNS Sports Group brings more than 150 years of collective experience to the event that began in 2018 as the Savannah Golf Championship and has quickly become a player favorite on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“HNS Sports Group has a longstanding history in the golf industry, and we’re excited to have them oversee the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, which has quickly emerged as one of the premier events on our tour,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “They bring a wealth of experience in tournament management and will continue elevating the event moving forward.”
The tournament is also deeply ingrained in the greater Savannah community. In 2019, The Landings Military Family Relief Fund, one of the charities that annually benefits from the Club Car Championship, was named as recipient of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Charity of the Year award. The Fund helped the tournament launch a successful Military Appreciation Day, which has now become a defining initiative for the event.
“HNS is excited for the opportunity to contribute to the continued growth of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club,” said Dan Sullivan, president and managing partner of HNS Sports Group. “Moreover, it is a pleasure to welcome Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby to the HNS team as we look forward to bringing additional resources to the table that will help streamline management of the tournament.”
The Club Car Championship at The Landings Club will now operate all event financials through Tournaments for Charity, a 501 c 3 non-profit entity. This arrangement will ensure net proceeds from the tournament are donated to local charities and serve to positively impact the community and the tax deductibility of tournament sponsorships.
“I am thrilled to join HNS Sports Group and bring one of the premiere golf management companies in the industry to Savannah and to the Club Car Championship at The Landing Club,” said Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby. “Under the direction of HNS and with the continued support of Club Car, The Landings Club and the Savannah community, our tournament is well positioned for continued growth into the future.”
In December 2020, the tournament welcomed Club Car as the event’s first title sponsor through a four-year partnership that began with the 2021 event.
Club Car boasts more than 60 years of industry-leading innovation and design in golf cars, commercial utility vehicles and personal-use cars. Club Car is active in a number of grow the game initiatives, and this agreement builds on Club Car’s 30-year relationship with the PGA TOUR, creating a new avenue to reach golf enthusiasts.
“After a successful inaugural tournament, we are already looking forward to the 2022 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club,” Mark Wagner President of Club Car said. “We’re excited to welcome HNS Sports Group to the Club Car family as we continue to deepen our impact on the greater Savannah region. We hope the Club Car Championship will continue to be a leading event on the Korn Ferry Tour and know the industry knowledge HNS brings will further advance the prestige of the Club Car Championship.”
The Club Car Championship also announced a five-year partnership with The Landings Club in November 2020 as the tournament’s first presenting sponsor.
“The Landings Club, as presenting sponsor and member of the team that supports the execution of Club Car Championship tournament operations is relieved that the addition of HNS retains the leadership of Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby and the professional team we have worked with over the first four years of the tournament” said Steven Freund, Executive Director of The Landings Club. “In addition to these trusted partners, the added bandwidth and expertise of HNS will expand our collective capabilities and support our never-ending vision to be the best executed tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Landings Club is honored to work with Club Car, The Korn Ferry Tour and welcomes HNS to our team.”
The field for the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club will compete over 72 holes of stroke play, with a cut to the top-65 players and ties after 36 holes.
For more information about the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, including tickets, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, visit the tournament’s website at clubcarchampionshipattlc.com.
