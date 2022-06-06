June 6, 2022 - The fourth annual Savannah Carnaval, an award-winning fundraiser presented by SD Gunner Fund, will take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Plant Riverside District, located at 400 West River St. in historic Savannah, GA.
“This fundraiser combines fun, culture and the critical mission to provide service animals to veterans, children with special needs and to provide ongoing education about supporting differently abled persons,” said SD Gunner Fund President Britnee Kinard.
Attendees will enjoy an evening of world-class entertainment including high-energy Brazilian Funk DJs and the LPT Band, and awe-inspiring performances by Savannah Latin Dance, Cirque Divina, NC Brazilian Arts Project Dancers and Curramberos de Savannah. Guests can also indulge in culinary tastings prepared by top chefs at Plant Riverside District plus specialty signature cocktails and a silent auction featuring masterfully curated experiences, all while supporting the mission of the SD Gunner Fund.
The SD Gunner Fund serves veterans, special needs children and first responders while inspiring disability awareness through public education and advocacy. The SD Gunner Fund is best known for its service and therapy dog programs, which have helped more than 150,000 children and assisted more
than 450 military families. Savannah Carnaval is the SD Gunner Fund’s largest fundraising event of the year. The goal of the 2022 event will be to raise awareness of disability accessibility and to raise funds to support annual programs. In addition, Savannah Carnaval highlights the Savannah Latina and Afro-Latina communities. The fundraising goal for the 2022 event is $200,000. SD Gunner Fund and The Kessler Collection are collaborating with Events by Celeste and LowCountry Consulting to make Savannah Carnaval 2022 the biggest and best Carnaval yet.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.sdgunner.cbo.io for $125 per person. Admission includes a full evening of entertainment, drink tickets for a signature cocktail, beer, or soda, plus culinary tastings from the restaurants at Plant Riverside District. All proceeds will support the SD Gunner Fund.
