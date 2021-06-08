June 8, 2021 - Outside Savannah recently opened in the Plant Riverside District at 300 West River Street. Outside Savannah is a new concept for River Street retail: combining a store stocked with clothing, footwear, gear and accessories for active lifestyle; with an activity center where guests can plan on-water outings like boating tours, history & culture tours and family adventures. The location will act as a gateway for Savannah travelers and locals to experience the amazing scenery, wildlife and remote locales accessible only by water.
Outside Savannah’s retail store offers clothing and gear designed to outfit every outdoor adventure, fashion for the whole family and unique Savannah souvenirs. The shop will carry products from quality brands including Patagonia, Yeti, OluKai, Toad&Co., Howler Brothers, Fish Hippie, prAna, Kuhl, True Grit, Hydroflask, and many more. Outside Savannah is also a planning and embarkation hub for a number of exciting new boat tour options departing from River Street, including a Savannah Port tour, a Savannah National Wildlife Refuge tour, boating & golf cart tours of Daufuskie Island, dolphin watching tours, and beachcombing & shark tooth hunting tours. Other options include unique, custom boating options including private cruises, trips to Tybee Island and all-day adventures to Outside Savannah’s private Page Island, just over the border in South Carolina.
“We are excited to join the Savannah community and look forward to sharing our passion for getting outside with new customers, friends and fans. With over forty years of operations in South Carolina, Outside has consistently delivered the highest quality shopping and adventure experiences and we look forward to continuing this growth in the Hostess City” said Mike Overton, Outside Savannah’s CEO.
Outside Savannah is a division of Outside Brands, whose mission is to enrich lives by connecting people to exceptional places, products and experiences. The company has four divisions: specialty retail, leisure recreation, destination management and teambuilding. Founded in 1979 as a windsurfing school, the company has grown to include four retail stores and eight adventure outposts across South Carolina and Georgia, including their chain of private islands – Page Island. Outside Brands employs over 100 guides, Captains, retail associates, reservationists, planners, and support staff – all of whom share the company’s core values of safety, teamwork, excellence, passion and sustainability. Visit outsidesav.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.