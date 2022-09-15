September 15, 2022 - New Realm Brewing & Distilling Co. has announced that Kevin Ford has been selected as their new Master Distiller.
As the new Master Distiller for New Realm Brewing & Distilling, Ford is primarily responsible for overseeing all production and development of the company’s best selling Spirits. Ford’s passion for distilling dates all the way back to age 15, when he started experimenting making alcohol in upstate New York as a hobby. Prior to moving to Savannah, Ford worked as head distiller for Buffalo Distilling Company in New York, spending his spare time teaching as a professor of brewing and distilling sciences at Trocaire College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.