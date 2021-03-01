March 1, 2021 - Russo’s Fresh Seafood Bluffton and lot 9 brewing co. recently partnered to host Winterfest, an all-you-can-eat oyster roast in their shared backyard. The event marked the debut of a new Oyster Stout from lot 9 made using Russo's Bluffton oysters. The new brew is appropriately named "Won't You Be My Neighbor?".
"The past year has presented its challenges for everyone, so we were more eager than ever to organize an opportunity to bring everyone together outdoors in a safe manner to enjoy food, fun and each other's company," said Charles Russo III, proprietor of Russo’s Fresh Seafood Bluffton. “For over 75 years, my family has been held to a standard of ‘fish excellence,’ and my father and grandfather taught me the importance of being a good neighbor. I’m excited to be continuing that tradition here in Bluffton.”
Russo’s Fresh Seafood Bluffton, a local fish market near Old Town Bluffton, offers the highest quality seafood in the Southeast for wholesale and retail customers. Russo, who represents the third generation of his family to be involved in the seafood business, continues to cut fish by hand and enjoys helping people find exactly what they need, from the kind of seafood itself to the best pairings of spices and sauces, as well as his grandpa's tips on preparing it.
Lot 9 brewing co. is Bluffton’s hometown craft brewery. United under trying circumstances after Hurricane Matthew hit the Lowcountry in 2016, co-owners Dana Briggs and Walter Trifari built their business on the belief that beer brings people together no matter the weather. The local Bluffton brewery serves more than a dozen varieties, offers outdoor seating and welcomes families and dogs.
"Lot 9 is dedicated to promoting and engaging with the community and we're excited to be able to do just that with our next-door neighbor," said Briggs. "When we first met Charles, we knew we had to partner together to make the best Oyster Stout in the Lowcountry. We've been incredibly excited to debut this new release and celebrate this homegrown goodness."
For more information, visit russosfreshseafood.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.