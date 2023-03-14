March 14, 2023 - Tickets are now on sale for Heritage Fire, the first Savannah edition of America’s live-fire, open-air culinary experience.

Taking place at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa on Sunday, April 16, the event will feature an all-star lineup of local chefs and artisans, each grilling globally-inspired heritage-breed proteins al fresco with offerings ranging from beef, pigs, lamb, goat, duck, fish, chicken to heirloom vegetables. Produced and owned by a21, the event’s ultimate aim is to educate consumers and create an experience that guests can sink their teeth into: honest food from real farmers.

