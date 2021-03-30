March 30, 2021 - The Kessler Collection will host job fairs on April 1 and April 8 from 9 a.m. to noon to fill a variety of positions at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, Mansion on Forsyth Park and Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront. Career opportunities are available in a variety of fields, and benefits include medical, dental and vision coverage as well as tuition reimbursement, life insurance, pet insurance, special discounts and more.
The job fairs will take place at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, located at 400 W. River Street.
Event highlights include on-site interviews, an overview of the benefits available to Kessler Collection associates and more. This event is free and open to the public.
A $500 hiring bonus is available, effective April 1 through June 30, 2021, for certain hourly positions ($250 after completing 90 days of employment; $250 after completing 180 days of employment).
A complete list of job openings is available at kesslercollection.com/careers. For additional information about the Job Fair, contact jwmarriottsavannahjobs@kesslercollection.com.
