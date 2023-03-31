March 31, 20223 - Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), a leading real estate capital markets advisor, has arranged the sale of the Hamilton-Turner Inn, an ultra-luxury 17-key Inn located at 330 Abercorn St in the heart of the Historic District of Savannah, GA. Information on a closing date and the new owners is not readily available.
An HWE team comprised of Pete Dannemiller, Managing Director and Jeff Berkman, Director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.
Originally constructed in the late 1800s and transformed into a luxury Inn in 1997, the Hamilton-Turner Inn is considered one of the city's most historic hospitality assets. Known for its French Empire-style architecture and elegant period inspired luxury design, the seller also embarked on a substantial capital improvement plan to update the property's interior and rooms over the last several years to deliver a turn-key asset in pristine condition.
The inn is located on Lafayette Square, and features an ornate parlor/sitting room as well as a dining room that can serve up to 20 guests.
HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London.
Samuel Pugh Hamilton, informally known as “The Lord of Lafayette Square”, had the mansion built for his family in 1873.
He married his first wife, Emma Sprigg, in Charleston while he was stationed there in the U.S. Navy. They had two children together before her death around 1862. He resigned his naval officer position to join the Confederate staff of Colonel Lawton in the Georgia Battalion at Ft. Pulaski. Here he continued to serve until the end of the Civil War.
In 1862, he started “Hamilton’s Fine Watches and Jewelry” on the corner of Congress, Whitaker & St. Julian street, later moving the business to 125 Broughton & Bull street in 1879, but then sold his jewelry business by 1889 so that he could devote his time to the Brush Electric Light & Power Company.
He served as a City of Savannah Alderman; ran his jewelry store; was Grand Recorder and Grand Master of the Knights Templar, Solomon’s Lodge, Masons; was involved with Savannah Cotton Mills, the Savannah and Tybee Railroads, the Tybee Beach Company, and was an optician.
During this time, he was elected as President and Treasurer to both the Savannah Ice Manufactures and the Artesian Ice & Storage Company.
Due to his work with the Brush Electric Light & Power Company, the Hamilton mansion was the first residence in Savannah with electricity. In 1883, electric lights were installed in the salon. “Spectators witnessing the inaugural room lighting were wowed by the invention but feared the house would explode. The entire house was fitted with electric lights by 1886, around the time Hamilton became president of the Brush Electric Light & Power Company,” according to the history of the Inn, published on their website.
The mansion was nearly destroyed during the great Savannah fire of 1898, but thankfully, the mansion’s Connecticut lime stone roof has been credited with saving it from being engulfed by the flames.
The Turner family sold the house in 1965 to officials at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, who wanted to destroy the structure to provide a playground for their nearby school, but the Historic Savannah Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 1955, jumped in to save the house, and “after years of negotiations, the mansion was spared.”
“Over the next 30 years, the Hamilton-Turner house had several owners, was converted into an apartment building and withstood scandal. John Berendt’s book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” made note of raucous parties thrown by Joe Odom, who at one time managed the property,” according to the current owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.