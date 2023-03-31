HWE Hamilton Turner Inn Savannah Georgia

Hamilton Turner Inn in Savannah GA

March 31, 20223 - Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), a leading real estate capital markets advisor, has arranged the sale of the Hamilton-Turner Inn, an ultra-luxury 17-key Inn located at 330 Abercorn St in the heart of the Historic District of Savannah, GA.  Information on a closing date and the new owners is not readily available.

An HWE team comprised of Pete Dannemiller, Managing Director and Jeff Berkman, Director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.

