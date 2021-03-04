March 4, 2021 - Officials at the Savannah Area Chamber and Visit Savannah, along with other area business advocacy organizations, are asking area businesses to recommit to the “Savannah Safe Pledge.” The “Savannah Safe Pledge” is a program developed by area business leaders, in conjunction with the City of Savannah, and adopted by more than 700 local businesses in May of 2020 to help businesses provide a safe environment for their staff and customers.
As Savannah moves into its busy spring season, including St. Patrick’s Day, the safety and wellbeing of our community is still a priority as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Recommitting to the “Savannah Safe Pledge” is designed to be a pro-active campaign to help ensure our customers and community that we are open, safe, and working hard to avoid any public health violations or closures in the future. The “Savannah Safe Pledge” ensures that area businesses are sharing responsibility in following safety protocols laid out by the CDC, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
This partnership is in conjunction with: City of Savannah, Savannah Area Chamber, Visit Savannah, Visit Tybee, the Tourism Leadership Council, the Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber, the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce, the Savannah Downtown Business Association, City Market and Buy Local Savannah and others.
To recommit your business or to find out more information about Savannah Safe, visit SavannahSafe.com.
