March 4, 2021 - New Realm Brewing Company announced the opening of a distillery in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District in the Spring of 2021. The 12,000 square foot, three-story facility is located at 120 Whitaker Street and will feature a distillery, brewery, restaurant, tasting room, rooftop patio and dedicated private event spaces.
In 2019, New Realm began making London Dry Gin, Tennessee Style Bourbon, and Gluten-Free Vodka, which New Realm has been selling on-site in the Company’s flagship Atlanta location.
“Over the past year, we have seen tremendous demand for our spirits and craft cocktail offerings in Atlanta and are excited to open a new facility dedicated to creating best-in-class distilled products. The Savannah distillery will allow New Realm to expand and improve its distilled product offering, increase innovation, and provide additional opportunities for our customers to experience New Realm’s hand-crafted beers brewed by renowned brewmaster Mitch Steele,” said Carey Falcone, Co-Founder and CEO of New Realm.
New Realm’s new craft distillery and restaurant is expected to add approximately 100 full-time employees in the local Savannah market. New Realm is focused on positively impacting the communities in which it operates, and maintains a firm commitment to environmental sustainability, supporting local, independent craft communities and the art and science of great craft brewing and distilling.
The Savannah distillery and restaurant will be New Realm’s third location alongside their flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia (550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta, Georgia) and production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, Virginia (1209 Craft Lane in Virginia Beach, Virginia).
New Realm products are currently available at its locations in Atlanta and Virginia Beach, as well as at bars and retail locations throughout Georgia and Virginia. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.
