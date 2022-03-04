March 4, 2022 - Old Savannah Tours has announced the return of its St. Patrick’s Day Tybee Island shuttle service. The shuttle will run every 30 minutes between Savannah and Tybee Island from Thursday, March 17 at 6 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Friday, March 18, with the last shuttle departing Tybee Island at 12:30 a.m.
“Old Savannah Tours is dedicated to keeping the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations fun and safe for both tourists and locals alike,” said Joey Serpa, Director of Operations for Old Savannah Tours. “There were 71 DUI arrests made during the week of St. Patrick’s Day in 2021, so we want to do our part to keep as many people off the roads as possible.”
Pick up/drop off locations on Tybee Island include Tybee Market IGA, Rivers End Campground & RV Park, Tybee Lighthouse, DeSoto Beach Club/Beachside Colony Resort and Hotel Tybee. The pick up/drop off location in Savannah will be the Marriott Savannah Riverfront at 100 General McIntosh Boulevard.
Shuttle wristbands can be purchased that day at each pick up/drop off location in Savannah and on Tybee Island. Wristbands cost $20 one-way or $25 roundtrip, and payment is cash only. The roundtrip wristbands permit riders to take the shuttle back and forth between Savannah and Tybee Island as many times as desired within the shuttle’s hours of operation. No open containers of alcohol are allowed on the shuttle. For more information, call Old Savannah Tours at 912-234-8128.
