May 15, 2023 - Park Place Outreach, Inc., a Savannah nonprofit that provides services to at-risk youth and their families, announced today it raised approximately $50,000 at its Fourth Annual Premier Derby Party, attended by more than 300 community members and cosponsored by The Olde Pink House and Woodford Reserve. The sold out event more than tripled its attendance from the previous year.
“In Chatham County, there are more than 1,000 students experiencing homelessness,” noted Adriana Tatum-Howard, Executive Director of Park Place. “Having this support will enable Park Place to offer services, reunify families whenever possible, and ensure our youth go on to lead happy and fulfilling lives. On behalf of the young people we serve, I would like to thank the Savannah community for its generosity.”
