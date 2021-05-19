May 19, 2021 - Plant Riverside District will host a special “Savannah Salutes” Memorial Day Celebration from Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31. The family-friendly patriotic event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St.
The four-day event at Plant Riverside District will offer free live music from 1- 4 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. daily as well as performances by Savannah Cirque and food and drink options for all ages. Featured performers include country band Moonshiners on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m.; blues guitarist Eric Culberson on Saturday, May 29 at 7 p.m.; rock group Draucker on Sunday, May 30 at 7 p.m.; and classic rock cover band 8 Mile Bend on Monday, May 31 at 7 p.m.
Additional highlights include awe-inspiring performances by Savannah Cirque on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. in Montgomery Park. Plant Riverside District will also present nightly fountain shows in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park featuring patriotic music and a salute to the U.S. armed forces.
“We warmly invite area residents and visitors to join us for a patriotic Memorial Day weekend celebration at Plant Riverside District,” said Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “We encourage everyone to help us kick off summer in Savannah at Plant Riverside District and salute members of the armed forces for their service to our nation.”
Throughout the holiday weekend, Plant Riverside District’s iconic smokestacks, fountains and other familiar landmarks will be illuminated with red, white and blue lights after dark. Food and drink specials will be available daily at a pop-up riverfront BBQ grill serving hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hotdogs, grilled chicken sandwiches, sides and more. Picnic blankets will be available for purchase for Memorial Day picnics overlooking the Savannah River.
Thirteen restaurants at Plant Riverside District, serving a variety of cuisine from around the world, will also offer a wide range of Memorial Day food and drink specials.
For more information about the Memorial Day Weekend celebration at Plant Riverside District or to view a complete entertainment schedule, visit www.plantriversidedistrict.com.
