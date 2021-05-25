May 25, 2021 - The Grand Bohemian Gallery, located at 700 Drayton St. in Savannah, will continue its 2021 Savannah Series showcasing talented local artists with a solo exhibit featuring work by Amiri Geuka Farris. The exhibit will feature Farris’s signature multimedia work, which is defined by vivid colors and layered textures.
This series includes paintings inspired through the act of finding a visual intimacy within daily life of exploring Savannah and the sea islands. These works of art capture ambiguous moments of nature, fused through the artistic practice, emerging as colorful paintings and assemblages capturing a moment in time. This show, which is free and open to the public, is the second exhibit in the 2021 Savannah Series.
Amiri Geuka Farris incorporates a wide range of media including painting, drawing, video, performance and installation. His work is full of personal experience and examines a variety of issues, from nature and culture to memory and perception. As an artist, Farris is known for his dynamic, powerful art combining vivid colors and layered textures. His work has been featured in more than 100 exhibitions internationally, including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Farris earned an M.F.A. in Painting and a B.F.A. in Illustration from SCAD.
The opening reception will be held on Thursday, June 10 from 4-7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be open for daily viewing Thursday, June 10 to Friday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment. Visit www.mansiononforsythpark.com for more information.
