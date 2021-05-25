May 25, 2021 - Plant Riverside District’s Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Garden and Stone & Webster Chophouse in Savannah, Ga. will host Two Days with Caymus, a special wine event featuring a curated selection of vintages from the iconic Caymus Vineyards in Napa Valley, Calif., on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3.
Home to a Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon that has been honored as a two-time Wine of the Year honoree and the Wagner family of winemakers, Caymus Vineyards has been producing critically acclaimed wines since 1972.
“We’re delighted to bring Caymus Vineyards wines to Plant Riverside District for two incredible events,” said JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District Beverage Manager Ally Owenby. “We’re offering two stellar experiences designed to appeal to experienced wine aficionados as well as anyone who is interested in learning more about wine and food pairings.”
Caymus Vineyards’ Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, award-winning Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon other exceptional wines will be featured at Caymus in the Garden on Wednesday, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event will include wine tastings paired with small bites at Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Garden, located atop Plant Riverside District’s Three Muses Building at 400 W. River St. Tickets for Caymus in the Garden are available for $125 per person and can be purchased online at plantriverside.com/eat-drink or in-person at Plant Riverside District.
On Thursday, June 3, Caymus Vineyard wines will take center stage at a Caymus Family Dinner at Stone & Webster Chophouse, a modern chophouse restaurant located in Plant Riverside District’s Power Plant Building at 500 W. River St. A curated selection of wines will be paired with a five-course meal, beginning with a sparkling reception at 6:45 p.m. and followed by a plated dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Caymus Family Dinner are $250 per person and are available online at plantriverside.com/eat-drink or in-person at Plant Riverside District.
Special room rates are available for overnight stays at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District for Two Days for Caymus attendees. To secure the event rate, use code “WNH” at marriott.com/savjw.
