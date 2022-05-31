May 31, 2022 - Joe Marchese Construction and the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking on Friday, May 27 for the new Seasons of Japan Restaurant on Highway 21 at Goshen Commercial Park Drive in Rincon. Lunch was provided on-site by Seasons of Japan.
Joe Marchese Construction is building the complex, which will include the restaurant and two adjoining retail shops.
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization focused on business advocacy and sustainable economic growth in our region. For more information, call (912) 754-3301, e-mail info@effinghamcountychamber.org, or visit www.effinghamcounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.