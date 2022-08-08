August 8, 2022 - The DeSoto has announced  the hiring of Mitchell Linder as Managing Director. With nearly three decades of hospitality and hotel management experience, Linder has helped set the standard and pave the way for the guest experience throughout the Lowcountry. 

Linder has an incredible track record and reputation amongst his colleagues and within the industry. Most recently having served as General Manager for HLC Hotels, he managed hotel operations for the Kehoe House and Marshall House in Savannah. Prior to that, Linder was the Director of Operations South for Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants; and he spearheaded a multi-million dollar transformation as a General Manager at Savannah’s Kimpton Brice Hotel. It was there that he teamed up with Executive Chef Lauren Teague, and now he’s excited to join forces again with her at The DeSoto. 

