November 11, 2021 - Plant Riverside District is currently accepting vendors to reserve booths for the Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside District, which will take place Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 through Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Following a highly successful launch in 2020, the Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside District will return this year, offering a wide range of open-air, holiday-themed events as well as a European-style outdoor holiday market, live performances, tree lighting ceremony, children’s activities, photos with Santa and much more.
A limited number of Savannah Christmas Market vendor booths will be available for lease along Savannah’s riverwalk. Interested retailers, boutique owners and makers of premier gifts are encouraged to contact William Atkinson, Director of Real Estate Investments and Area Marketing for The Kessler Enterprise, at william.atkinson@kesslercollection.com.
“Last year, we invited locals and visitors to celebrate the holiday season at Plant Riverside District, offering high-quality gifts and seasonal food and beverage items at our European-inspired Savannah Christmas Market,” said Atkinson. “We plan to expand the celebration this year by including more vendors in our festive, open-air marketplace along the riverfront.”
Inspired by The Kessler Collection Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler’s travels to Christmas markets in Austria, Germany and Italy, the Savannah Christmas Market Plant Riverside District blends European and Southern holiday traditions into a festive, month-long, family-friendly celebration that appeals to area residents as well as visitors from across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.