November 18, 2021 - Telfair Museums recently announced its inaugural holiday tree lighting ceremony at the Jepson Center.
Savannah families and visitors are invited to attend the holiday event on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Festivities will include a children’s activity, hot cocoa, and cookies. The event is free and open to the public.
"We are very excited to start this new Telfair tradition,” said C.B. Richardson, Telfair board trustee. “It will be a wonderful event and an opportunity for Telfair and the Savannah community to come together to share the holiday spirit.”
The annual lighting of the 18-foot tree will mark the beginning of the holiday season at Telfair, and it will be on view in the Jepson Center atrium through Jan. 5, 2022.
“I am so pleased to inaugurate a new tradition at Telfair Museums of the annual lighting of the Telfair holiday tree,” said Ben Simons, Telfair’s executive director/CEO. “We celebrate the spirit of the holiday season and welcome all families to come out and have their picture taken with the Telfair Tree.”
Telfair will also be debuting its new Telfair Delftware holiday ornaments featuring its three museum sites: the Telfair Academy, the Jepson Center, and the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters.
“We thank Telfair Board Chair Swann Seiler, Trustee C.B. Richardson, and longtime Telfair supporter Kathy Levitt for their inspiration and support in making this new tradition a reality,” Simons said.
Funds for the holiday tree were provided by C.B. Richardson.
