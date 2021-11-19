November 19, 2021 - Plant Riverside District has announced the second annual Savannah Christmas Market, which will spread good tidings and holiday cheer from Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. All events, which are free and open to the public, will take place at The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St.
“The Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside District was inspired by my travels to beautiful Christmas markets in Europe and is designed to get everyone in the holiday spirit,” said Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “We were able to bring a festive new holiday tradition to Savannah in 2020 — a time when it was needed most — and are delighted that Savannah’s Entertainment District will once again serve as the ideal place to celebrate the holidays in the Hostess City.”
Following a highly successful launch in 2020, the Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside District will offer a wide range of open-air, holiday-themed events as well as a European-style outdoor holiday market, live performances, tree lighting ceremony, children’s activities, photos with Santa and much more. The Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside District blends European and Southern holiday traditions into a festive, month-long, family-friendly celebration that appeals to area residents as well as visitors from across the country.
“We warmly invite Savannah residents and visitors to join us at Plant Riverside District this holiday season,” said Kessler. “We encourage everyone to attend our spectacular annual tree lighting ceremony, take photos with Santa and enjoy the best views of the Savannah Harbor Boat Parade of Lights at Plant Riverside District.”
Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside District highlights include the following:
Savannah Christmas Market
Nov. 26-Jan. 3 | Plant Riverside District riverfront area
An open-air, European-style Christmas market with vendor displays showcasing a unique selection of holiday gifts and specialty food and beverages.
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. | Plant Riverside Amphitheatre
Featuring performances by the First Baptist Church Choir, Roger Moss reading “The Night Before Christmas,” followed by the arrival of Santa Claus, live music, a performance by Cirque Divina and a holiday fountain show.
Savannah Harbor Boat Parade of Lights with Holiday After-Party
Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. | Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Riverwalk, VIP viewing at Electric Moon
Open seating at MLK Park, with viewing on the Riverwalk of the boat parade followed by a live performance by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra and a holiday fountain show. VIP viewing for ages 21+ at Electric Moon for $20 per person, which includes a holiday gift bag and access to an exclusive after-party at Electric Moon with a live DJ.
Kid’s Corner
Nov. 26 noon-3 p.m. & Nov. 27 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Plant Riverside Montgomery Park
Children’s activities including letters to Santa, ornament decorating, holiday card making, cookie/gingerbread decorating and miniature Christmas tree and felt garland crafts.
Photos with Santa
Nov. 27 - Dec. 24 | Plant Riverside Montgomery Park
Available daily from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Charitable Donations
Nov. 26-27
$1 from the sale of all beverages will be donated to New Ebenezer Retreat Center and the Treutlen House, A Safe Place for Boys in Effingham County, Ga.
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra’s Miracle on Swing Street: A Holiday Soiree
Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. | District Live
Deck the halls with a special holiday-themed evening featuring the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. This one-night-only holiday show will feature old and new seasonal favorites performed live. Tickets are $40 and are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com or at the door.
A complete Savannah Christmas Market schedule of events is available online at www.savannahchristmasmarket.com.
