November 22, 2022 - Savannah Holly Days will return to welcome the 2022 holiday season on Friday, Nov. 25 with the Christmas Tree Lighting on Broughton Street. This event is the first in a series of family-friendly programming in Savannah during the holiday season from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day. Festive decorations will adorn Broughton Street, Ellis Square and River Street as a welcoming backdrop for signature events to attract people to the Historic District to eat, shop and explore during the Savannah Holly Days.
The 2022 Savannah Holly Days schedule of signature events is as follows:
- Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. will be a fun ceremony to kickoff the holidays in Savannah with guest appearances, entertainment and a live performance A Nickel Bag of Funk.
- Eat. Shop. Be Merry. Is a shopping and dining experience throughout the Historic District on Friday, Dec. 2 at 4-8 p.m. Visitors can pick up a savings pass from the Savannah Holly Days Christmas Tree then take advantage of special offers and discounts from restaurants and retailers.
- Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree is a concert series taking place Saturdays in December at the Savannah Holly Days Christmas Tree on the corner of Bull and Broughton streets. The whole family can enjoy local dance groups, choirs and live bands on Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 3-6 p.m.
- Holidays at City Market is scheduled for each weekend in December from 1-4 p.m. Bring the party to Savannah City Market for music and fun with this courtyard music series to celebrate the holiday season.
- Christmas On the River will feature entertainment and vendors for a holiday to remember on Dec. 9-11 along River Street.
- The Lighted Christmas Parade will begin on River Street and make its way throughout downtown Savannah on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. featuring decorated floats from Savannah’s favorite people and places.
- City Market Christmas Whoville Jubilation will include treats, pictures with Father Christmas and a live performance of “How the Dancing Grinch Stole Christmas” by the Coastal Performing Arts Academy in the City Market courtyard on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1-4 p.m.
- Jingle Bell Pajama Party will be a blast for the kids. This event, in partnership with the Coastal Heritage Society, will feature pictures with Santa, face painting, holiday dancers, Magic Marc, activities, games and a Fleet Feet fun run throughout downtown on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1-4 p.m. at the corner of Bull and Broughton streets.
- Hanukkah in the Square is a partnership among the City of Savannah, Savannah Jewish Federation and the Chabad of Savannah. This 5th annual public Hanukkah celebration will be held at Forsyth Park on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3:30 – 6 p.m. featuring the lighting of a giant Menorah by Mayor Johnson as well as traditional Hanukkah foods and treats, Hanukkah crafts and inflatables. New for this year, acclaimed Jewish rapper Nissim Black will be pumping up the crowd with his songs of hope and unity.
Savannah Holly Days is a collaborative effort to provide family-friendly programming in Savannah during the holiday season. Savannah Holly Days 2022 partners include the City of Savannah, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Savannah, Savannah City Market, Savannah Waterfront Association and Savannah Downtown Business Association. The purpose of Savannah Holly Days is to give residents and visitors something special to look forward to during the holiday season. For more information and a list of holiday events, visit www.savannahhollydays.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.