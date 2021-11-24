November 24, 2021 - Plant Riverside District will host a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in conjunction with the grand opening of the second annual Savannah Christmas Market. All events are free and open to the public.
The ceremony will begin with a warm holiday welcome from Kessler Collection Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler, followed by a live performance by the First Baptist Church Choir at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Park stage. Acclaimed vocalist and American Traditions Competition finalist Roger Moss will read “The Night Before Christmas” and the large Christmas tree at Plant Riverside District will be ceremoniously lit.
Santa Claus and his elves will make a special appearance at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Park stage, ushering in the official start of the holiday season at Plant Riverside District. Free, family-friendly entertainment will continue throughout the evening with live music by Laiken Love and the Fellowship of Love on the Pavilion Stage and a holiday-themed performance by Cirque Divina and a special holiday fountain show at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.
Events start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Visit plantriverside.com for more information.
