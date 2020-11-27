November 27, 2020 - The Kessler Collection's Plant Riverside District recently announced the Savannah Christmas Market, host to family-friendly holiday fun through Jan. 3, 2020 at Plant Riverside District, located at 400 W. River Street in historic Savannah.
“We think it’s important for the Savannah community to celebrate the holidays together and wanted to create a beautiful event that gets everyone in the mood for Christmas,” said Richard Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “Over the years, I’ve visited Christmas Markets in Austria, Germany and Italy. We wanted to bring that festive tradition to Savannah for the first time.”
Overlooking the Savannah River at a 4.5-acre waterfront hospitality and entertainment destination, the Savannah Christmas Market Plant Riverside District will officially open on Friday, Nov. 27 at noon. A wide range of holiday-themed events, live performances and family-friendly activities are planned for Nov. 27 and 28, including a Christmas Market, Tree Lighting Ceremony, Kid’s Corner and Savannah Harbor Boat Parade of Lights followed by a fireworks show directly across the river from Plant Riverside District.
Savannah Christmas Market Plant Riverside District highlights include the following:
Savannah Christmas Market, Nov. 27 - Jan. 3
A European-style market with vendor displays will showcase an exceptional selection of high-quality holiday gifts as well as specialty holiday-inspired food and beverage items.
Tree Lighting Ceremony, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. – Plant Riverside Amphitheatre and Plant Riverside Montgomery Park
Featuring performances by the Savannah Children’s Choir, Roger Moss reading The Night Before Christmas and a candlelight processional, followed by an appearance by Santa Claus, live music, live performances and a holiday fountain show.
Savannah Harbor Boat Parade of Lights and Fireworks Show, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. - Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Riverwalk, VIP seating at Electric Moon
Open seating at MLK Park, with viewing on the Riverwalk. VIP seating for ages 21+ at Electric Moon for $30 per person, which includes a holiday gift bag and choice of a glass of Kessler wine, Bud Light Ugly Sweater Seltzer or Budweiser beer. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over the Savannah River directly across from Plant Riverside District, with holiday performances by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra at 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Kid’s Corner, Nov. 28 noon-3 p.m. & Nov. 28 11 a.m.-4 p.m.– Plant Riverside Montgomery Park
Children’s activities including letters to Santa, ornament decorating, holiday card making, cookie/gingerbread decorating and holiday wreath and popcorn garland making. Storytime on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. with a special guest.
Photos with Santa, Nov. 27 - Dec. 24 – Plant Riverside Montgomery Park
Available on Nov. 27 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Starting Nov. 28, available daily from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Charitable Donations, Nov. 27 & 28
$1 from the sale of all beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be donated to New Ebenezer Retreat Center and the Treutlen House, A Safe Home for Boys in Rincon, Ga.
Attendees can use parking code 10153664 from the City of Savannah to receive free parking at electronic meters on River Street for Opening Weekend. The code is valid on Nov. 27 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Savannah Christmas Market hotel packages, featuring stays at the acclaimed JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, are available.
A complete Savannah Christmas Market Plant Riverside District schedule of events is available online at www.SavannahChristmasMarket.com.
