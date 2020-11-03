November 3, 2020 - Kristi Como of Non-StopFitness is leading a fundraiser to benefit nine Sandfly businesses destroyed by a fire in early September.
The Sandfly Five Oaks Restoration Fundraiser will be held, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Montgomery Athletic Association, 10155 Ferguson Ave 31406.
There will be food, a raffle, vendors, and an auction for attendees to show support for the cause. Vendor registration fees and all proceeds are considered donations.
There is no cost for admission. Social distancing protocols will be expected. There is also a pick up option for food and t-shirts.
The proceeds will benefit Non Stop Fitness, COPE for Change, What’s For Dinner, Sandfly Marketplace, Audio Video, Bethel-Casa de Adoracion, Bloom and Grow Candles, Doris Martin, Turnipblood Entertainment.
Como’s business, along with the other owners, was completely destroyed in the fire after thirteen years of business. Ten of those years in the Sandfly Five Oaks shopping center. The cause of the fire is unknown.
“Family and friends- We are rebuilding! You can show your support by coming out, grabbing a bite for dinner and checking out the Sandfly Five Oaks fundraiser” said Como. “We have had so much community support in donations and vendor sign ups, we still have two more weeks to go.”
Checks can be made out to Nonstop Fitness and mailed to 8511 Ferguson Ave Suite A Savannah, GA 31406.
For more information call Kristi Como, 912-349-4902, or email Sandflystrong@gmail.com.
