October 12, 2022 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit in Savannah serving children and families for 73 years, has announced its partnership with Savannah’s Boat Parade of Lights, a holiday tradition for over 20 years in Savannah.

“The Savannah Boat Parade of Lights is an event that many look forward to at the holidays, “ said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center. “For several years, we have participated as supporters, spectators or participants. We are thrilled that this year Greenbriar will be able to participate even more fully, and we are grateful to the Parade organizers and boat captains for their efforts to make this event one that all of Chatham County can enjoy.”

