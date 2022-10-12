October 12, 2022 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit in Savannah serving children and families for 73 years, has announced its partnership with Savannah’s Boat Parade of Lights, a holiday tradition for over 20 years in Savannah.
“The Savannah Boat Parade of Lights is an event that many look forward to at the holidays, “ said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center. “For several years, we have participated as supporters, spectators or participants. We are thrilled that this year Greenbriar will be able to participate even more fully, and we are grateful to the Parade organizers and boat captains for their efforts to make this event one that all of Chatham County can enjoy.”
The Savannah Boat Parade of Lights, headed by Chairperson Delylah Thompson will be held this year on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 7-9 p.m. The parade, which has historically been held on Thanksgiving weekend, marks the beginning of the holiday season in Savannah for residents and tourists alike.
“The Parade of Lights, led by the Georgia Queen riverboat, will begin its voyage on the Eastern Wharf dock at the Thompson Savannah Hotel, our premier sponsor for the event, “ said Delylah Thompson, Parade Chairperson. “The parade will then continue west down the river past River Street and the Plant Riverside District, ending back at the Eastern Wharf Dock, where additional events are planned for spectators, before and after the parade, at The Park at Eastern Wharf.”
“So many people think they can’t afford to give…but this fundraiser is only $1.00 per vote and families can participate together. All funds raised from the voting will be donated to Greenbriar Children’s Center”, said Ms. Thompson. “It is important to note to the public that this is an all-volunteer event: all captains of the boats and all parade organizers donate their time and talents to raise funds for children in need in Savannah.”
Added Gena Taylor, “We are so grateful to all those volunteers who are working so hard to make this Savannah tradition a success-not only for the public who will have an opportunity to view this beautiful event but for the children of Greenbriar who will benefit from it.”
