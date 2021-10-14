October 14, 2021 - The Mansion on Forsyth Park’s 700 Kitchen Cooking School — an intimate, elegant culinary experience located at 700 Drayton Street — will offer local residents and visitors a new way to celebrate fall and winter with special holiday- themed cooking classes in honor of Oktoberfest, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Led by master-inspired culinary artist Chef Jason Winn, these interactive Tripadvisor 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winning cooking classes invite guests to learn new skills, gain confidence in the kitchen and celebrate the holidays with fun seasonal menus. 700 Kitchen Cooking School classes are all-inclusive, providing guests with the necessary ingredients, equipment and guidance to prepare, sample and enjoy delicious dishes.
“Our interactive cooking classes have become extremely popular with locals and visitors of all ages and skill levels,” said 700 Kitchen Cooking School’s Chef Jason Winn. “These holiday classes are designed to bring people together to celebrate and to learn the culinary history behind many of our traditional holiday favorites.”
Upcoming holiday class offerings include:
- Oktoberfest —Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 from 6-9 p.m.
- Celebrate the start of fall with traditional German cuisine and a hearty menu inspired by Oktoberfest, a popular annual festival in Munich, Germany. Guests will be guided through the preparation of six classic favorites and enjoy their delicious creations with optional German and craft beers available upon request. Class menu items include Jagerschnitzel; Bratwurst with Dunkel-Style Mustard; Spaetzle; Red Cabbage; Gurkensalat; and Pretzels. ($99/person)
- Halloween at The Mansion — Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m.
- Scare up some fun in the 700 Kitchen Cooking School’s state-of-the-art kitchen located inside The Mansion on Forsyth Park — a former funeral home. In this interactive cooking class, guests will learn the tricks of the trade and prepare treats beyond compare, resulting in an incredible four-course feast. Menu items include Roasted Pumpkin Bisque Crème Fraiche and Angry Pepitas; Pan-Seared Snapper “Scampi” Rock Shrimp and Squid Ink Linguini; Roast Beast Tenderloin of Beef with Mushroom Sauce and Parsnip Sformato with Brussels Sprouts; and Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Espresso Cream with Caramel Tuille and a Raspberry Wine Sauce. Optional wine pairings are available. ($99/person).
- Thanksgiving Heritage — Nov. 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- There is no better place to celebrate the ultimate food holiday than the 700 Kitchen Cooking School. Join Chef Jason Winn in preparing a traditional Thanksgiving feast seasoned with historical tributes and flavored by regional perspectives. The feast includes Roasted Turkey with Zinfandel Pan Gravy and Cranberry Citrus Chutney; Western-Style Cornbread Dressing; Yukon Gold Smashed Potatoes; Herb-Roasted Squashes; Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta; Baby Greens and Apple Salad with Walnuts and Goat Cheese; Sweet Potato Casserole; Fanny Farmer Cornbread; Dutch Apple Pie; Bourbon Pecan Pie; and Classic Pumpkin Pie. Private Thanksgiving Heritage classes are available upon request. ($125/person)
- Children’s Holiday Brunch — Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 from 9 a.m.-noon
- Make memories in the kitchen this holiday season. Parents and children are invited to prepare a kid-friendly brunch, including Holiday-Themed Pancake “Art”; Cheesy Scrambled Eggs; Bacon; Chicken Apple Sausage; Potato Latkes; and Yogurt and Berry Parfait. This festive brunch experience also includes a framed photo souvenir, refreshments and a complimentary mimosa for each participating parent. ($75/parent and child)
- New Year’s Eve Celebration — Dec. 31 from 6-10 p.m.
- Close out the year 2021 with an opulent four-course feast that you created from scratch. Menu items include Sunchoke Bisque with Oyster Mushrooms and Country Ham; Lobster Ravioli Purple Kale with Roasted Winter Vegetables and Sage Brown Butter; Roasted Veal Tenderloin “Rossini” Truffle Red Wine Reduction with Fingerling Potatoes Noisette; and Espresso Pot De Crème Kalua Chantilly with Hazelnut Biscotti. ($125/person)
In addition to these new holiday offerings, the 700 Kitchen Cooking School hosts a wide variety of ongoing classes year-round. Highlights include Date Night classes, Ladies Night classes and the popular Farmer’s Market Tour, where guests select locally grown produce at the Forsyth Park Farmers’ Market and cook a farm-to-table brunch.
Inspired by world travel, Grand Tour classes encourage guests to experience international cuisine from South America, Southeast Asia and the Caribbean islands, while Southern-style cooking takes center stage in The Southern Table, Savannah Champagne Brunch and Low Country Staples classes.
Each cooking class has limited spots available and are priced per person with the exception of the Children’s Holiday Brunch, which is priced per child-and-parent pair. Reservations can be made online at mansion.classesbykessler.com or by phone at 912.721.5006.
