October 18, 2022 - Join Morgan Rae Boutique this Thursday as it teams up with over 20 vendors to support local nonprofit Shelter from the Rain. The second annual Ladies Happy Hour will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the second floor of The Grove, located at 301 W. Congress St. in Savannah.
“We’re thrilled to be hosting another Ladies Happy Hour at The Grove,” said Morgan Bryant, owner, Morgan Rae Boutique. “The last event was a huge success, and this time we’re making it an even bigger celebration of women in business. We’re also coming together for an important cause: our goal is to raise at least $2,000 to support Shelter from the Rain’s mission of assisting single moms in our community.”
