October 4, 2022 - The City of Savannah is considering new revisions to the local Alcoholic Beverage Ordinance. Before formally presenting or adopting any changes to the ordinance, the City is seeking input from all local alcohol license holders, current or future responsible parties, and alcohol establishment managers.
The City has scheduled two public input sessions on this topic. The community’s presence is strongly encouraged, as potential changes to alcohol regulations could impact how businesses operate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.