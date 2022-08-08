August 8, 2022 - Official Guides of Savannah (OGS) recently promoted Laura Simpson to Sales & Marketing Manager and hired Joan McKee for the new position of Executive Assistant.
Simpson, promoted from Sales Executive to Sales & Marketing Manager, has been in the tourism industry for 16 years, and with OGS since 2016 working with their sales team. She is a 1989 graduate from the University of Georgia and a 2011 graduate of Leadership Savannah, a course offered to individuals with a commitment to improving Savannah through leadership.
McKee was hired as the Executive Assistant for OGS and Convention Consultants, the sister company of OGS. McKee brings a diverse background including a Bachelor of Music Performance at Georgia Southern University and a Masters of Vocal Performance at Georgia State University. McKee is a former professional singer and actor who also has experience in education, food and beverage management, retail management, and theatre management.
“The backbone of any organization is a strong team, and we’ve been able to develop a wonderful team of employees dedicated to the Savannah hospitality industry,” said DeAnne Mitchell, CEO of OGS. “Both of these ladies possess strong interpersonal skills and are Savannah locals who have more knowledge about the city of Savannah than most, making them invaluable assets to the OGS team.”
Official Guides of Savannah is a daily distributor of tourism and hospitality-related printed materials in the Savannah area. They distribute more than 2.4 million brochures to over 160 locations annually. For more information about Official Guides of Savannah, visit www.savguides.com or Convention Consultants www.savtours.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.