OFFICIAL GUIDES OF SAVANNAH promotes longtime sales executive, adds team member.jpg

Laura Simpson, Joan McKee

August 8, 2022 - Official Guides of Savannah (OGS) recently promoted Laura Simpson to Sales & Marketing Manager and hired Joan McKee for the new position of Executive Assistant   

Simpson, promoted from Sales Executive to Sales & Marketing Manager, has been in the tourism industry for 16 years, and with OGS since 2016 working with their sales team. She is a 1989 graduate from the University of Georgia and a 2011 graduate of Leadership Savannah, a course offered to individuals with a commitment to improving Savannah through leadership.  

