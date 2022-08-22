August 22, 2022 - New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company has announced that Olivia Williams has joined their corporate team as Brand Experience Manager.
Olivia has been living and working as a Savannahian since moving here from New York City in 2015. Having previously worked as Area Director for Sterling Restaurants in Savannah, Pooler, and Warner Robins, she gained invaluable knowledge and experience overseeing their catering, marketing and operations for this district. Now, as Brand Experience Manager for New Realm Brewing & Distilling, Olivia utilizes her impressive skills to manage employee training and development, familiarize staff with beer education and promote community engagement.
