September 27, 2021 - The DeSoto recently announced the hiring of Samir Dhir as Director of Operations. In this role, he will ensure luxury service and product standards are maintained; develop a team to implement programs that increase customer quality and service; and supervise all Rooms, Food and Beverage, Marketing and Sales Departments, ensuring their standards of operation are maintained and are working in harmony at a profit.
With over twenty two years of excellence in business management, he has a proven track record in the hospitality industry. Most recently, Dhir managed and owned his own consulting company, Samir Dhir Consulting, for luxury resorts. Prior to that, he served as the General Manager Food & Beverage at Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah, the Executive Director at the Inn at Perry Cabin & Golf in St. Michaels, MD and before that The Ritz Carlton in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. His list of accolades and experience continues. Dhir is an expert in the technical, conceptual and content development of sales-driving collateral; a proven leader of creative teams, multimedia divisions and corporate communication departments; and has a unique business perspective and insight based on his background in the Hospitality Industry.
Dhir received his Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration; as well as Sales, Marketing & Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. He also holds a Diploma in International Hotel and Tourism from the International Hotel Management Institute and a Diploma in Hotel Management from Hotel Institute Montreux.
For more information visit thedesotosavannah.com.
