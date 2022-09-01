September 1, 2022 - Zunzi’s, the Savannah-based fast-casual concept known for its award-winning sandwiches, has announced the addition of Scott Marshall to its team as director of beverage for its sister-bar concept, Zunzibar

Marshall is a longtime fixture of Savannah’s bar scene, known for his tenure at Alley Cat Lounge and the 22 Square Bar in the Andaz Hotel. Before that, he worked in Boston, including a stint with esteemed bartenders John Gertsen and Misty Kalkofen at the popular nightspot Drink. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.