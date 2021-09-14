September 14, 2021 - Big Bon recently announced plans to celebrate its fifth anniversary and to offer an exciting new pizza menu plus expanded evening hours at Big Bon Bodega, located at 2011 Bull St. in Savannah, Ga.
Big Bon will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a special Pizza Pop-Up Anniversary Party at Service Brewing, located at 574 Indian St., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
“We deeply appreciate the love and support of the Savannah community over the past five years and look forward to celebrating our anniversary with our loyal pizza friends and family,” said Big Bon proprietor Kay Heritage. “It’s truly an honor to serve the community through Big Bon Pizza, Big Bon Bodega and Big Bon Ghost Kitchen.”
Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Big Bon Pizza will begin serving a rotating menu of wood-fired pizzas handcrafted with fresh, local ingredients Wednesday through Saturday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. inside the Big Bon Bodega at 2011 Bull St. The new pizza program is being spearheaded by nationally acclaimed chef Jay Langfelder, who opened one of the first wood-fired pizza food trucks in Buffalo, N.Y., and previously owned Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria, which has been included on The Daily Meal’s prestigious list of the 101 Best Pizzas in America three times and on Italy’s highly competitive 50 Top Pizza USA list for 2021.
During its expanded evening hours, Big Bon Pizza will offer two different styles of wood-fired pizza -- Grandma and Old Style New York -- both of which will be available to enjoy to-go or for local delivery through Savannah Takeout. The two shareable pizza styles will be handcrafted daily with fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from area farmers markets and local purveyors.
Grandma Style 12x17-inch rectangular pan pizzas, which are entirely new to Savannah’s culinary scene, will be ideal to share and also be available by the slice. Whole 16-inch traditional New York-style pizzas will also be featured on the menu.
“We want to offer artisan pizzas that are traditional, but uniquely Savannah,” said Langfelder, who relocated to the area earlier this year. “Our pizza menu will be ingredient-driven, so if we see great fresh corn, arugula or other produce at the farmers market, it will be on the menu. We’re focused on using high-quality, local ingredients and supporting the community. We want to offer delicious food that you can feel good about eating.”
Fresh salads will also be featured on the new menu in addition to a range of grab-and-go food and drink items plus an expanded selection of sundry items that are popular with area residents and local students.
“We’re thrilled to expand our overall concept at Big Bon Pizza and are delighted to welcome Jay to Savannah,” said Heritage. “He brings incredible technical skill and a deep passion for making small batch, artisan pizzas. We warmly invite the Savannah community to visit Big Bon Pizza, now located inside Big Bon Bodega, and to meet Jay and sample our new menu items.”
Visit bigbonfamily.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.